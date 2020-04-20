Rosebud Deal for AW Maritime

Image source: awmaritime.com

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), a government department in Victoria, Australia, engaged AW Maritime recently to provide detailed design, tender and documentation on the Rosebud dredging and beach renourishment works.

Rosebud and Rosebud West beach have experienced coastal erosion over the years as a result of natural processes which made the beach impassable at high tides and caused undermining of the beach boxes.

The project involved dredging sand from offshore sand bars adjacent to the beach and pumping it onshore thereby protecting the coast, infrastructure and assets, and most importantly making the beach safe for community use.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Keeping America’s Ports Safe

The Center for Strategic and Budgetary Assessments (CSBA) recently completed its historic study of the American ...

read more →

New Sand at Rosebud West Beach

Beach renourishment works undertaken by the Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP) within the ...

read more →

HES Hartel Works in Full Swing

In recent months significant progress has been made in the development of the 1.3 million cbm HES Hartel Tank ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Dutra Wins $10M Dredging Deal

The Dutra Group of San Rafael, California, has won another major maintenance dredging contract from the federal ...

read more →

Ship Island Phase 2 Wraps Up

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Mobile District has successfully wrapped up the Ship Island Restoration ...

read more →

RJ McLeod Wins Tarbert Deal

Caledonian Maritime Assets Limited (CMAL) has awarded a £14.3 million contract to civil engineering and building ...

read more →

Dhoonidhoo Deal for MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has won a contract for the Dhoonidhoo Harbor Construction ...

read more →

Officials Sign Tybee Island Deal

Officials from the City of Tybee Island (GA) and the Army Corps yesterday, August 29, signed a $13 million beach ...

read more →

Kitimat Deal for BESIX

The Canadian unit of the Belgium-based contractor BESIX has been awarded an LNG berth marine structure deal for the ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Damen, Marc Ink Pontoon Deal

Damen Shipyards Group has signed a contract for the delivery of a pontoon to a France-based company, Marc SA. The ...

read more →

B. Fulhadhoo Contract for MTCC

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) has won a contract to build a harbor in B. Fulhadhoo area, ...

read more →

DCA - Charter Member of SCC

The U.S. Coast Guard announced the establishment of an industry-led Maritime Security Sector Coordinating Council ...

read more →

Damen Delivers One to Australia

Damen Shipyards Group has delivered a Cutter Suction Dredger (CSD) 500 and a Multi Cat 1506 to Maritime ...

read more →

Guayaquil Dredging Pays Off

Contecon Guayaquil, the Ecuadorian subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI), set a new ...

read more →

NextDecade Inks Brownsville Deal

NextDecade, a Houston based liquefied natural gas (LNG) company, has entered into an agreement with the Port of ...

read more →