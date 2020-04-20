Rosebud Deal for AW Maritime

The Department of Environment, Land, Water and Planning (DELWP), a government department in Victoria, Australia, engaged AW Maritime recently to provide detailed design, tender and documentation on the Rosebud dredging and beach renourishment works.

Rosebud and Rosebud West beach have experienced coastal erosion over the years as a result of natural processes which made the beach impassable at high tides and caused undermining of the beach boxes.

The project involved dredging sand from offshore sand bars adjacent to the beach and pumping it onshore thereby protecting the coast, infrastructure and assets, and most importantly making the beach safe for community use.