Rosewood Erosion Protection Project Wraps Up

Image source: Park District of Highland Park

Construction crews have delivered new sand and rock to Rosewood Beach in Highland Park, IL, over the past two weeks as part of the Park District of Highland Park’s efforts to protect the beach from erosion amid record high Lake Michigan water levels.

The project has reinforced the inside of the breakwater with additional stone to reduce the amount of sand that slips away, director of planning and projects Jeff Smith said.

A similar shoreline protection project was completed early last Fall at Rosewood’s nature and swimming coves.

The buildings and boardwalk adjacent to both coves are situated closer to the shoreline and were in jeopardy of damage from potentially severe winter storms. That project protected the coves and structures successfully over this past winter.

 

