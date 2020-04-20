Sarasota Beachfill Work Nears End

zoom Image source: USACE

The Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key’s beach renourishment project is set to be completed within a week, finishing the project before sea turtle nesting season starts, the Englewood Sun reports.

Earlier this month, the Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) finished restoring the shoreline of the Charlotte County portion of Manasota Key from the Sarasota-Charlotte county line south to the southern end of Gulf Boulevard.

In Sarasota County, the $8.5-million project calls for pumping sand onto the shoreline from just north of Blind Pass Beach Park to the Sarasota-Charlotte county line, according to the Englewood Sun.

Initially, the Gulf shoreline with new sand will extend 84 feet out into the Gulf. A significant percentage of the sand will slip quickly underwater as the beach profile adjusts itself to its natural contours.

The project is engineered to maintain a beach width of 50 feet.