Sandbridge Beach Nourishment Progresses

zoom Photo by Justin Ward, USACE

The Sandbridge Beach Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project’s 2020 renourishment cycle kicked off sand-borrow and placement operations earlier this month.

The project is crucial in lessening storm-damage risk to this section of Virginia Beach’s infrastructure, according to USACE.

“The nourishment project at Sandbridge is a critical project for both the Corps and the city of Virginia Beach, as it provides storm-damage reduction to those who need it most,” said Ashton Burgin, the Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers project manager. “The beach is the coast’s first line of defense in the event of a hurricane, and our goal is to provide the maximum amount of protection possible.”

The 725-foot-wide, 5-mile project area stretches from the Dam Neck Fleet Training Center to the Back Bay National Wildlife Refuge.

To mitigate COVID-19 transmission, Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (GLDD) the contractor, is currently allowing only critical personnel onto the dredge and requiring a 14-day quarantine before crews mobilize to the project site. An on-site checkpoint has been established to monitor the temperature of employees.

“The city of Virginia Beach is excited to get the beach nourishment underway for Sandbridge Beach,” said James White, city coastal section project manager. “We’re confident that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will stay on schedule and complete the beach nourishment by May 23.”

Equipment mobilization began in early March at the city’s Little Island Park. With sand-borrow and placement procedures commencing, city officials stated that the contractor will finish by the original completion date.