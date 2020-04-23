USACE Nears 10 Million Cubic Yard Milestone in Boston

Image source: Jay Cashman, Inc.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), New England District, is nearing the milestone of removing 10 million cubic yards of dredge material as part of Phase II of the three-phased Boston Harbor Navigation Improvement Project in Boston, Massachusetts.

Approximately one million cubic yards of ordinary and hard dredge material remain to complete the current contract.

The remaining 500,000 cubic yards of hard rock to be removed in the subsequent, final third, contract is expected to go out to bid late summer of 2020, said USACE.

As a contractor performing work for the Department of Defense, the Joint Venture (JV) of Cashman Dredging and the Dutra Group is performing essential work under the Governor’s Stay-at-home Advisory that has been able to continue without delay despite the impacts the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the country.

