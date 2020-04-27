Gulf of Ob Dredging Deal Inked

Image source: IAA PortNews

FSUE Hydrographic Company and Mordraga have signed an agreement for reconstruction of the Gulf of Ob seaway canal where the Novatek’s Utrenny terminal is being built, IAA PortNews reports.

The limit price under the agreement is $504 million.

According to IAA PortNews, the works will last for three years – from 2020 through 2022.

FSUE Hydrographic Company, a structure of State Corporation Rosatom, provides navigation and hydrographic support in the water area of the Northern Sea Route and Mordraga LLC, Russian dredging company founded as part of DEME Group, is involved in providing a complete cycle of solutions in dredging, land reclamation and hydraulic engineering at seaports and in open sea for laying of underwater pipelines and installation of offshore structures.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Sarasota Beachfill Nears End

The Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key’s beach renourishment project is set to be completed within a week, ...

read more →

ORN Wins Gulf Coast Contracts

Orion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN) yesterday announced contract awards totaling approximately $24 million. According ...

read more →

Minnesota River Agreement Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, signed a cost sharing agreement last week with the Upper Sioux ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Gulf Coast FPL 3a Public Meeting

The Louisiana Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority (CPRA) and the Gulf Coast Ecosystem Restoration Council ...

read more →

San Antonio Bay Deal for RLB

RLB Contracting Inc., from Port Lavaca, Texas, has won an $8.8 million firm-fixed-price contract for pipeline ...

read more →

Gulf Shores Dredging Kicks Off

The dredging operations are currently underway along Little Lagoon Pass near West Beach in Gulf Shores, Alabama. ...

read more →

$20.85M for 17 Coastal Projects

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant has announced 17 projects totaling more than $20.85 million that will be funded ...

read more →

Guraidhoo Contract Awarded

The Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) inked a contract yesterday to construct new harbor at Th. ...

read more →

Officials Sign Tybee Island Deal

Officials from the City of Tybee Island (GA) and the Army Corps yesterday, August 29, signed a $13 million beach ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Contrecoeur Expansion Deal Inked

The Canada Infrastructure Bank (CIB) has just introduced their plan to work with the Montreal Port Authority (MPA) ...

read more →

Kitimat Deal for BESIX

The Canadian unit of the Belgium-based contractor BESIX has been awarded an LNG berth marine structure deal for the ...

read more →

Sabine-Neches Deal Inked

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) and the Sabine-Neches Navigation District (SNND) have signed the Project ...

read more →

EPA Grant for Coastal Resilience

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has awarded the Gulf of Mexico Alliance (GOMA) a grant in the amount ...

read more →

FDD Nets GIWW Dredging Deal

Florida Dredge and Dock, LLC (FDD) has won a $1.2 million maintenance dredging contract in Sarasota County, ...

read more →

Protecting Louisiana Coast

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary, David Bernhardt, last week announced that the Department will ...

read more →