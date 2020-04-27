Protecting the Danish North Sea Coast

Image source: North Sea Region Programme

The mainland of Denmark is a low-lying peninsula that juts out 300 km into the North Sea from northern Germany, and the North Sea coast is a landscape of estuaries, inlets, low cliffs, dunes and long sandy beaches.

According to Per Sørensen, Head of Coastal Research at the Danish Coastal Authority, “People here have always depended on the wide beach and coastal dunes to protect them from the sea. But the coast here has always been in retreat, causing communities to move further inland in a never-ending cycle.”

The traditional remedy was to build groynes – sand catchers jutting out from the shoreline – to trap and hold some of the eroded sand.

Per continued: “From 1874, they brought massive quantities of rock here and placed them perpendicular to the coast, but the erosion has continued all the same. I know a family that has farmed in Krogen for five centuries, and the homestead has had to move further inland twice in that time. Today there is just one row of dunes protecting the settlement from the sea.

A new approach was called for. Following severe flooding in 1981 due to a breach of the dunes, the coastal municipalities and the Danish state agreed in 1982 to manage coastal protection jointly, with 5-yearly reviews, national funding, and a focus on research.

From that time on, we have taken a more holistic approach,” said Per Sørensen. “In 1974, the first trials had been conducted with a Nature Based Solution: the use of sand nourishments in the surf zone and on the beach to make the high water shallower during storm surges, so that wave energy is dissipated before it reaches the dune face. This approach was so successful, that since 1992 it has become the primary means of coastal protection on long stretches of the North Sea coast.”

So by building with nature – “going with the flow” of the wind and water – the Danish Coastal Authority now has a nature based tool for coastal defense that can easily adapt to the needs from season to season.

By closely monitoring the changes on the beach and in the dunes, they can apply nourishments when and where the need is greatest while continuing to strengthen the natural barrier.

To read full article please click here.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Protecting the Maurepas Swamp

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced yesterday that the RESTORE Council has voted to approve $130 million ...

read more →

Protecting and Restoring LA Coast

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) recently awarded over $1.6 million to the Louisiana Coastal ...

read more →

Fugro Wins Copenhagen Contract

Danish consulting firm COWI has awarded Fugro a nearshore geotechnical site investigation for CPH City & Port ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Dredging Clears Humboldt Bay

Humboldt Bay – California North Coast’s only deep-water port – is once again safe for shipping after roughly 1.1 ...

read more →

Peter Madsen Rederi in the Faroes

After more than a year working on a major port expansion project in the Faroe Islands’ Port of Torshavn, the ...

read more →

GC Beach Strategy Pays Off

The Queensland’s City of Gold Coast multi-million dollar commitment to its beaches has paid off, with new ...

read more →

$20M for Gold Coast Waterways

The Queensland Government is about to invest almost $20 million in Gold Coast waterways over the next 12 months. ...

read more →

Rabochaya Joins Rosmorport Fleet

FSUE Rosmorport North-Western Basin Branch recently added a new vessel to its fleet – the self-propelled hopper ...

read more →

Trinity Inlet Dredging Kicks Off

Cairns’ $127 million Shipping Development is one step closer to unlocking a tourism bonanza for the region with ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Balder R Ready for Cairns Job

Dredging vessel Balder R, owned by the Danish company Rohde Nielsen, is getting ready to start work on the $127 ...

read more →

Protecting South Australia's Coast

The Marshall Liberal Government is set to secure South Australia’s vulnerable coastline including a long-term ...

read more →

SA Funding for Shoreline Projects

The Marshall Liberal Government will secure South Australia’s vulnerable coastline through a $52.4 million ...

read more →

IADC's Spotlight on Fehmarnbelt

In the latest edition of their Terra et Aqua magazine, The International Association of Dredging Companies (IADC) ...

read more →

Protecting Louisiana Coast

The U.S. Department of the Interior (DOI) Secretary, David Bernhardt, last week announced that the Department will ...

read more →

Selly Park Scheme Operational

Work on a multi-million pound scheme to reduce the flood risk to over 150 homes and businesses in Selly Park North ...

read more →