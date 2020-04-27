Restoring Semaphore South Sand Dunes

Image source: environment.sa.gov.au

Work to rebuild eroded sand dunes along Semaphore Beach and stabilize the area with vegetation is officially underway, Government of South Australia reports. 

The Government’s Department for Environment and Water (DEW) has been working closely with the City of Port Adelaide Enfield and community representatives on how to best manage the area with a recent community survey indicating support for the project.

The area immediately north of the Semaphore South breakwater is prone to erosion. A severe storm in May 2016 caused widespread coastal erosion throughout South Australia. At Semaphore South, much of the dune and its vegetation was lost.

Under the project, sand will be moved from Largs Bay to rebuild the sand dunes at Semaphore South.

DEW engaged independent ecologists to undertake a vegetation survey in March 2020 to assess and map the flora communities along the five kilometre length of coast between Semaphore Surf Life Saving Club and Strathfield Terrace. This baseline information will inform species selection for the planting of the restored Semaphore South dunes, will enable any impacts of the trial to be monitored, and inform future works.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Sarasota Beachfill Nears End

The Sarasota County portion of Manasota Key’s beach renourishment project is set to be completed within a week, ...

read more →

Managing Adelaide's Beaches

The SA Department for Environment and Water continues sand movement works from the Semaphore South breakwater and ...

read more →

West Beach Nourishment Update

The SA Department for Environment and Water has just announced that sand movement from Semaphore to West Beach will ...

read more →

Events>

<< Apr 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
30 31 1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 1 2 3

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Warrnambool Plan Presented

Warrnambool City Council (VIC) is preparing a 10-year dredging strategy for the Port of Warrnambool and will seek ...

read more →

More Sand for Adelaide’s Beaches

Replenishment of Adelaide’s beaches will be continuing from Monday, November 11, until Friday, November 15, with ...

read more →

Improving Coastal Resilience

A team co-led by Associate Professor Christopher Hein of William & Mary’s Virginia Institute of Marine Science ...

read more →

New Sand for Adelaide’s Beaches

Sand pumping to replenish the beaches between Kingston Park and Somerton Park is wrapping up ready for summer, ...

read more →

Restoring Noosa’s Main Beach

The Queensland’s Noosa Council released the latest update on their coastal protection scheme today, saying that the ...

read more →

FEMA Funds Jacksonville Beachfill

FEMA has approved $1.7 million for the State of Florida to help the City of Jacksonville defray the costs of ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

New Sand Arrives at Henley Beach

The Government of South Australia is currently placing sand to Adelaide’s West Beach and Henley Beach South ...

read more →

Fighting Erosion at West Beach

The Government of South Australia has just released an update on the West Beach and Henley Beach South coastal ...

read more →

Protecting South Australia's Coast

The Marshall Liberal Government is set to secure South Australia’s vulnerable coastline including a long-term ...

read more →

SA Funding for Shoreline Projects

The Marshall Liberal Government will secure South Australia’s vulnerable coastline through a $52.4 million ...

read more →

Protecting Point Pleasant Beaches

New Jersey Representative, Chris Smith, has announced that progress has been made on restoring the beaches in Point ...

read more →

Bethany Beach Sand Dune Event

The Bethany Beach Cultural & Historical Affairs Committee will host a special presentation by Marine Science ...

read more →