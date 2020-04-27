Restoring Semaphore South Sand Dunes

zoom Image source: environment.sa.gov.au

Work to rebuild eroded sand dunes along Semaphore Beach and stabilize the area with vegetation is officially underway, Government of South Australia reports.

The Government’s Department for Environment and Water (DEW) has been working closely with the City of Port Adelaide Enfield and community representatives on how to best manage the area with a recent community survey indicating support for the project.

The area immediately north of the Semaphore South breakwater is prone to erosion. A severe storm in May 2016 caused widespread coastal erosion throughout South Australia. At Semaphore South, much of the dune and its vegetation was lost.

Under the project, sand will be moved from Largs Bay to rebuild the sand dunes at Semaphore South.

DEW engaged independent ecologists to undertake a vegetation survey in March 2020 to assess and map the flora communities along the five kilometre length of coast between Semaphore Surf Life Saving Club and Strathfield Terrace. This baseline information will inform species selection for the planting of the restored Semaphore South dunes, will enable any impacts of the trial to be monitored, and inform future works.