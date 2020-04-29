Elmer Coastal Protection Scheme Nears End

Image source: Mackley

Works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer are nearing completion, Mackley informs. 

The Elmer Coastal Defense Scheme is being carried out by Mackley, working as part of Team Van Oord, on behalf of the Environment Agency, Arun District Council and Elmer Sands Limited.

The project got underway in September 2019 and once completed will help to protect 325 properties from flooding and erosion.

It has involved extending the existing rock revetment by approximately 180 metres – while 16,800 cubic metres of shingle has been recharged across the middle section of the defences.

Other works have included a new boat ramp over the rock revetment for Elmer Boat Club and pipe protection to Elmer Rife Outfall.

Among the last elements of the scheme to be completed include the rock revetment and beach clearance of surplus rock.

