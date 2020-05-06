Hoarafushi Work Progresses According to Schedule

zoom Image source: MTCC

The HA. Hoarafushi airport development project is moving forward according to schedule, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports.

At the moment, an asphalt plant and accessories have been transferred to HA. Hoarafushi.

“Asphalt plant installation and testing works will be carried out during this month and we plan to start asphalt works in June,” said MTCC in their latest project update.

Airport construction work involves construction of a 1200 m runway, 8,635m² of apron and taxiway, service roads at air and land side in front of terminal, 9,473m² of parking area, 1,718m² of fire access road and a 720m of airport security and beach fence area.

According to MTCC, around 842,200 cubic meters of dredging and reclamation work needed for the project was completed on August 30, 2019. A 1,120 meters of revetment, also needed for the project, was completed in March 2020.

“Overall, our scope of the airport project will be completed before September 18, 2020, and the project is scheduled to achieve the targeted date,” said the company.

The equipment for the project, awarded to MTCC on March 25, 2019, was subsequently mobilized on April 18, 2019.