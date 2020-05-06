Hoarafushi Work Progresses According to Schedule

Image source: MTCC

The HA. Hoarafushi airport development project is moving forward according to schedule, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports.

At the moment, an asphalt plant and accessories have been transferred to HA. Hoarafushi.

“Asphalt plant installation and testing works will be carried out during this month and we plan to start asphalt works in June,” said MTCC in their latest project update.

Airport construction work involves construction of a 1200 m runway, 8,635m² of apron and taxiway, service roads at air and land side in front of terminal, 9,473m² of parking area, 1,718m² of fire access road and a 720m of airport security and beach fence area.

According to MTCC, around 842,200 cubic meters of dredging and reclamation work needed for the project was completed on August 30, 2019. A 1,120 meters of revetment, also needed for the project, was completed in March 2020.

“Overall, our scope of the airport project will be completed before September 18, 2020, and the project is scheduled to achieve the targeted date,” said the company.

The equipment for the project, awarded to MTCC on March 25, 2019, was subsequently mobilized on April 18, 2019.

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Muskegon Works on Schedule

Repair operations on the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector in Muskegon, Michigan will remain on schedule, the ...

read more →

Sandbridge Beachfill Progresses

The Sandbridge Beach Coastal Storm Damage Reduction Project’s 2020 renourishment cycle kicked off sand-borrow and ...

read more →

Emerald Isle Nourishment Update

Beach nourishment efforts are continuing along the shores of Emerald Isle, between the Lands End subdivision and ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (March 16-22, 2020).   ...

read more →

Construction Progresses at HLT

S.C. Ports Authority (SCPA) announced yesterday that construction work on the Hugh K. Leatherman Terminal’s ...

read more →

Lowestoft Project Moves Ahead

Coastal Partnership East and contractors, the Water Management Alliance, are currently carrying out repair and ...

read more →

MTCC’s K. Maafushi Dredging Project Moves Ahead

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) late last year won a contract by the Ministry of National ...

read more →

Lake Zumbro Dredging Progresses

The Lake Zumbro dredging scheme in Rochester, Minnesota, is progressing according to schedule and is close to ...

read more →

Port of Virginia Raises the Bar

The Port of Virginia processed more than 241,416 TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) in September 2019 – an ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Aberdeen Project Faces Delays

Aberdeen Harbor Board has announced a new construction schedule for the South Harbor Expansion Project. The program ...

read more →

Oswego Breakwater Work Done

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, completed construction of a maintenance repair on September 20 ...

read more →

Highlights of the Week

Dredging Today brings you an overview of the most popular stories from the past week (September 2-8, 2019).   ...

read more →

Hoarafushi Reclamation Wraps Up

The land reclamation works for the construction of an airport in Hoarafushi, Haa Alif Atoll, were successfully ...

read more →

TSHD Ham 318 Busy in Bacton

North Norfolk District Council, together with its project partners Van Oord and Royal Haskoning DHV are making nice ...

read more →

Rosslyn Bay Dredging Progresses

Maintenance dredging work of the Rosslyn Bay Harbor in Queensland, conducted by Hall Contracting, is nearing its ...

read more →