Port of Santos Dredging Kicks Off

The dredging operations at the Brazilian Port of Santos are officially underway, the port said in their latest announcement.

This development program also includes the reinforcing of the structure for the installation of rails for new ship to shore cranes at TECON Santos, located on the left bank of the Port of Santos.

The scheme represents the next stage of the terminal’s modernization and expansion, involving investments of approximately $18 million and a duration of 15 months.

Under the development plan, the work will be carried out along 1,090 metres of the mooring dock (from cradles 1 and 2 of TECON Santos and TEV – Vehicle Terminal) and will increase the maximum depth of the dock to 16 metres. At the moment, only cradle 3 of TECON has 16 metres of depth.

The project, undertaken by the construction company Piacentini do Brasil, will be carried out in parallel with the other expansion work already underway on the terminal, said the port.