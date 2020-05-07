CHEC Wraps Up Abidjan Port Expansion

CHEC, a China Communications Construction’s subsidiary, recently completed the Abidjan Port Expansion Project in Cote d’Ivoire – reaching 11.12 million safe man-hours during the project construction.

The project mainly includes building three new container berths, a ro-ro berth, a general cargo berth and shipping channels to improve the cargo handling volume of Abidjan Port.

“It will further consolidate Abidjan’s position as a hub port on the Atlantic coast of Africa and will play an important role in promoting the economic development of Cote d’Ivoire,” said China Communications Construction in their announcement.

The $933.4 million port expansion program is the government framework project with the largest single amount provided by Chinese government for Cote d’Ivoire and is also the largest EPC project that CHEC has constructed in West Africa.