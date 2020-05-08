GCWA to Dredge West Crab Island Channel

Image source: GCWA

The Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) is pushing ahead with dredging works on the Gold Coast, ensuring vital transport links remain open for the city’s marine industries.

Dredging is starting in the West Crab Island Channel in the section from the Ephraim Island bridge down to the intersection with the North Channel,” CEO Hal Morris said.

South East Queensland-based business Q Sand North will be carrying out the works as part of our $27.6 million investment in the our Waterways Management Program.” Morris added.

According to him, the channel which runs along the eastern shore of the Broadwater forms an important connection between Paradise Point, Runaway Bay and the wider marine channel network which supports access to marinas, manufacturing precincts, service centres and the canals to the west of the channel.

GCWA will work with Q Sand North to ensure recommended health guidelines are implemented to manage and mitigate any potential impacts on the project by COVID-19 so that work can safely proceed, GCWA informed.

The dredged material will be deposited in an approved site offshore to support beach nourishment on the eastern side of South Stradbroke Island. This will replenish sand lost to erosion, improve storm resilience and provide habitat for marine animals.

About 30,000 cubic metres of clean sand will be removed from the channel during this dredging campaign. Dredging is due to finish in June.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Completion of Parker Work in May

Dredging work in the area of Parker Island off Beach Haven is expected to be completed by Memorial Day weekend ...

read more →

Old Saybrook Project on Display

Lynde Point Land Trust, Inc., is seeking a permit from the USACE New England District to conduct work in waters of ...

read more →

Ellis Island Arrives in Carteret

As scheduled one the largest hopper dredges in the United States, the Ellis Island has arrived in Carteret County ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

GLDD Makes Progress in Carteret

The Carteret County Shore Protection Office has presented the latest update regarding the county’s Post ...

read more →

Study Protects Blooming Seagrass

A landmark study into the light sensitivity of Gold Coast seagrass meadows has pinpointed how much light these ...

read more →

South Wave Break Dredging Done

Boaties have received an early Christmas present with dredging work in the South Wave Break Island channel on the ...

read more →

LBI Dredging Project on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Philadelphia District, is seeking public comment for a 10-year maintenance ...

read more →

Sand Bypass Works Progress

The Sand Bypass System Jetty upgrade project is progressing well, with the first girder installed this week, the ...

read more →

All Set for Broadwater Dredging

Works contributing to safe and navigable access to the South Wave Break Island channel in the Broadwater are set to ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Coomera Facility VIDEO Update

﻿ Synergy Resource Management were contracted recently by the Gold Coast Waterways Authority (GCWA) to design, ...

read more →

Everett Harbor Dredging Kicks Off

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, in partnership with local sponsor Port of Everett, started the maintenance ...

read more →

RLB Contracting Wins HSC Deal

RLB Contracting Inc. of Port Lavaca, Texas, has just won a $9,571,200 firm-fixed-price contract for the maintenance ...

read more →

Coomera Dredging Almost Done

A dredging campaign in the Coomera River supporting safe and navigable waterways access for the Gold Coast’s ...

read more →

Improving Coomera River Access

A multi-million dollar dredging program and sediment management facility is set to support tourism, jobs and ...

read more →

GCWA: Big Bird Hits the Water

Research into the impacts of wild weather and climate change on the Queensland’s Gold Coast is being stepped ...

read more →