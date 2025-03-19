South Wave Break Island Channel dredging project set for April

Back to overview
Dredging
March 19, 2025, by Zlatan Hrvacevic

Gold Coast Waterways Authority is working to improve navigational access around its waterways by dredging the South Wave Break Island Channel.

Photo courtesy of GCWA

As a popular route for vessels, the channel must be returned to its desired depth to minimise risks to navigational safety and improve access for recreational and commercial vessels.

Navigational aids may be temporarily relocated and vessels must use caution around dredging and placement activities.

Dredged sand will be used to replenish eroded beaches of the Broadwater to reinstate a user–friendly and aesthetic foreshore.

The works at the South Wave Break Island Channel are expected to commence in April 2025 and be completed in July 2025.

