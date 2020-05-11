Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme Completed

Image source: Fylde Council

Construction works on the Fairhaven to Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme are now complete, according to the Fylde Council.

VBA – a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business – worked together with Fylde Council on this £22m coastal protection scheme along the Fylde coast.

Under the project, the contractor replaced the old sea defense walls, as the existing coastal defenses were deteriorating and beginning to collapse.

The old defenses were built in the 1890s and have been undergoing emergency repairs every year to prevent a major breach.

The project will provide new coast protection as well as an upgrade to the promenades to help protect from coastal erosion and make sure the area is both a great place to live and visit.

As the Council reported, the completed section of the Sea Defense Project at Church Scar will re-open to the public on Friday 15th May 2020.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Elmer Coastal Scheme Nears End

Works on a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village of Elmer are nearing completion, Mackley informs.  The ...

read more →

Latest Phase of Portsea Scheme

Work is progressing well on the latest phase of a scheme which will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for more ...

read more →

East Cowes Scheme on Display

The Environment Agency is bidding to secure £500,000 in government funding to better protect homes and businesses ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Ningo-Prampram Scheme Starts

The President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, cut the sod recently for the commencement of work on the ...

read more →

Church Scar Project Update

The Fairhaven to Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme remains on program, with a contract completion date of ...

read more →

Students Tour Elmer Scheme

Students from the University of Brighton have paid a visit to a coastal defense scheme in the West Sussex village ...

read more →

Award for Runswick Bay Scheme

Dr Alice Hall has won the Innovation Award at the CIRIA BIG Biodiversity Challenge Awards for her research in ...

read more →

VBA Awarded Project in Keswick

VBA, a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business, has been ...

read more →

Next Phase of Newport Scheme

The next phase of a scheme to increase flood protection for people in more than 600 properties in South East Wales ...

read more →

Jobs>

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Upgrading the Defenses in Essex

Work is underway on a £2 million scheme to refurbish the flood defense embankment in Stansgate, Essex, offering a ...

read more →

Granny’s Bay Plan Moves Ahead

Work has recently started at Granny’s Bay, as part of the £22 million coastal protection project along the Fylde ...

read more →

Bacton to Walcott Gig Underway

The UK’s first ever sandscaping coastal flood scheme is officially underway in the villages of Bacton and Walcott. ...

read more →

Two Rivers One Future Next Week

The New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) and officials in the Two Rivers region of northeastern ...

read more →

Whitby Flood Scheme Kicks Off

Work on a £2 million scheme to help protect the Yorkshire coast town of Whitby from tidal flooding is now underway ...

read more →

RHDHV Part of Southsea Coastal

A partnership of Royal HaskoningDHV, LDA Design and Atkins has been named as the successful bidder for the detailed ...

read more →