Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme Completed

Image source: Fylde Council

Construction works on the Fairhaven to Church Scar Coastal Protection Scheme are now complete, according to the Fylde Council.

VBA – a joint venture between VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and SNC-Lavalin’s Atkins business – worked together with Fylde Council on this £22m coastal protection scheme along the Fylde coast.

Under the project, the contractor replaced the old sea defense walls, as the existing coastal defenses were deteriorating and beginning to collapse.

The old defenses were built in the 1890s and have been undergoing emergency repairs every year to prevent a major breach.

The project will provide new coast protection as well as an upgrade to the promenades to help protect from coastal erosion and make sure the area is both a great place to live and visit.

As the Council reported, the completed section of the Sea Defense Project at Church Scar will re-open to the public on Friday 15th May 2020.