Muskegon Breakwater Project Progresses

Great Lakes Dock and Materials has been making good progress in Muskegon, Michigan this spring – repairing the Muskegon South Breakwater Connector.

According to the Corps, Detroit District, demolition of the grouted caps between the concrete monoliths is 3/4 complete and the first concrete placement is expected to occur this week.

A contract for the work, in the amount of $1.6 million, was awarded to Muskegon’s Great Lakes Dock & Materials, LLC last September.

The repair work is on a portion of the breakwall that extends out to its elbow; the far end where the lighthouse stand is not under repair.

The southern breakwater is one of two in the area of the Muskegon Harbor. It extends 1,514 feet from the shore and Pere Marquette Park.