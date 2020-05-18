Felinheli Flood Protection Project Resumes

zoom Image source: gwynedd.llyw.cymru

Work is set to resume on a £700,000 flood protection scheme that will help protect homes and businesses in Felinheli, Gwynedd Council reports.

The work had to be delayed due to the effects of COVID-19, but work will now resume this week.

The Contractors, Anglesey firm OBR Construction, have implemented the required new working procedures in line with Welsh Government guidance which includes guidelines for social distancing.

Councillor Catrin Wager, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member with responsibility for the Council’s YGC department who are managing the project, said: “Flooding caused by Storm Ciara highlights the need for enhanced flood protection to the area, and this work is vital to reducing this risk to properties on Beach Road. Due to the delay the completion date will be later than expected, with mid-September now likely.”

The Gwynedd Council project has been jointly funded by the Council and Welsh Government.

The Flood Protection Scheme on Beach Road in the village will provide an improved level of protection to homes, businesses and the highway against tidal flooding, including the risk posed by rising sea levels.