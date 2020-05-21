Report Released on Cherry Sand Accident

zoom Image source: MAIB

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) officials have published report on the investigation of the man overboard from the dredger Cherry Sand that resulted in one fatality in the non-tidal basin at Port Babcock Rosyth, Scotland on 28 February 2019.

According to the report, on 28 February 2019, the master of Cherry Sand was crushed between the dredger and the jetty after he fell while attempting to step ashore to assist berthing the vessel in Rosyth, Scotland.

The master had climbed over Cherry Sand’s bulwark and on to the rubbing band in readiness to step ashore as part of a self-mooring operation.

The chief officer was still manoeuvring the dredger towards the berth when the master took a single step towards the quayside.

Cherry Sand was too far away from its berth, with the result that the master’s foot missed the quay, and his upper body struck the chains and quayside with force before he fell between the quay wall and the vessel. He was crushed by the moving dredger before slipping into the water.

The master was wearing a lifejacket and the ship’s crew were able to recover him onto the quayside, but his injuries were too severe, and he could not be revived.

To read the full report on the investigation, please click here.