Report Released on Cherry Sand Accident

Image source: MAIB

The UK Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) officials have published report on the investigation of the man overboard from the dredger Cherry Sand that resulted in one fatality in the non-tidal basin at Port Babcock Rosyth, Scotland on 28 February 2019.

According to the report, on 28 February 2019, the master of Cherry Sand was crushed between the dredger and the jetty after he fell while attempting to step ashore to assist berthing the vessel in Rosyth, Scotland.

The master had climbed over Cherry Sand’s bulwark and on to the rubbing band in readiness to step ashore as part of a self-mooring operation.

The chief officer was still manoeuvring the dredger towards the berth when the master took a single step towards the quayside.

Cherry Sand was too far away from its berth, with the result that the master’s foot missed the quay, and his upper body struck the chains and quayside with force before he fell between the quay wall and the vessel. He was crushed by the moving dredger before slipping into the water.

The master was wearing a lifejacket and the ship’s crew were able to recover him onto the quayside, but his injuries were too severe, and he could not be revived.

To read the full report on the investigation, please click here.

 

Share this article

Follow Dredging Today

Jones Inlet in Need of Dredging

A New York State senator is calling for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to “immediately” dredge Jones Inlet for ...

read more →

Dredging Accident VIDEO

﻿ Dredging Today team has just found this frightening video of an accident during a dredging project.  The man ...

read more →

Emptying Sand Barges VIDEO

﻿ Damen Shipyards has just released a video named ”How to Empty Sand Barges Using a DOP Dredge Pump”, ...

read more →

Events>

<< May 2020 >>
MTWTFSS
27 28 29 30 1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30 31

Navingo Career Event 2020

The Navingo Career Event is Europe’s biggest career event for the maritime,…

read more >

Report Released for RBT2 Project

The independent review panel has released its report on the Roberts Bank Terminal 2 Project. The project is a ...

read more →

Manasota Key Project Progresses

Charlotte County and Sarasota County have just released latest update on the Manasota Key Beach Renourishment ...

read more →

Bubbly Creek Plan on the Table

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Chicago District released for public comment yesterday the Bubbly Creek, ...

read more →

Man Killed During Topsail Dredge

Town of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, has just reported a fatal accident involving beach nourishment pipeline. ...

read more →

All Set for King’s Lynn Dredging

A maintenance dredging program, aimed for the safety of shipping within the enclosed Docks King’s Lynn in Norfolk, ...

read more →

East San Pedro Plan on Display

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Los Angeles District is preparing to release a draft report recommending ...

read more →

Jobs>

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below....

apply

Looking to fill a job opening?

By advertising your job here, on the homepage of DredgingToday.com, you'll reach countless professionals in the sector. For more information, click below...

apply

Dredging jobs in Abu Dhabi at NMDC

National Marine Dredging Company “NMDC” aims to be the largest dredging player in the Arab’s Gulf region...

apply

Spoilbank Marina Plan on Display

A draft Masterplan to revitalize Port Hedland through construction of the McGowan Government’s $94 million ...

read more →

New Paper on Sediment Diversion

A new report released earlier this week by Dr. Loren C. Scott & Associates, Inc. details the regional economic ...

read more →

Report on OCS Sand Resources

In recent years, BOEM’s Marine Minerals Program (MMP) has seen an increase in both the number of requests and ...

read more →

Aberdeen Beach Closes

Access to a 500m section of Aberdeen beach is being closed to the public from Friday, 12 July, due to considerable ...

read more →

Worker Dies in Rooppur Accident

A worker was killed yesterday after a dredge pipe fell on his head while extracting sand from the Padma River in ...

read more →

North Myrtle Work Moves Ahead

The North Myrtle Beach renourishment works, which will see sand placed on 2.7 miles of the city’s nine miles of ...

read more →