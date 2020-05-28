Coastal Design nabs Tangier Island jetty contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District recently awarded a contract for more than $2.9 million to Gloucester, Virginia-based Coastal Design & Construction Inc.

The contract calls for constructing an approximately 685-foot-long stone jetty at the entrance of the Tangier Island Federal Navigation Channel, located on the western side of the island.

“The Norfolk District team is pleased to be able to get this project to the construction phase and look forward to providing the town with an added layer of protection from wave action,” said Ashton Burgin, Norfolk District project manager.

The jetty is designed to help limit wave action in the channel and, ultimately, in the harbor where local waterman have crab-processing facilities, said USACE in their announcement.

The Tangier Jetty Project is a Continuing Authorities Project Section 107, which is designated for Navigation Improvement projects, which cost less than $10 million federal dollars.