Coastal Design nabs Tangier Island jetty contract

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Norfolk District recently awarded a contract for more than $2.9 million to Gloucester, Virginia-based Coastal Design & Construction Inc.
The contract calls for constructing an approximately 685-foot-long stone jetty at the entrance of the Tangier Island Federal Navigation Channel, located on the western side of the island.
“The Norfolk District team is pleased to be able to get this project to the construction phase and look forward to providing the town with an added layer of protection from wave action,” said Ashton Burgin, Norfolk District project manager.
The jetty is designed to help limit wave action in the channel and, ultimately, in the harbor where local waterman have crab-processing facilities, said USACE in their announcement.
The Tangier Jetty Project is a Continuing Authorities Project Section 107, which is designated for Navigation Improvement projects, which cost less than $10 million federal dollars.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Major Milestone for Tangier Jetty, USACE Opens Contract Solicitation
Progress towards constructing a navigation improvement project for Tangier Island is hitting a major...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Norfolk District Delivers Strong Year
As the fiscal calendar nears 2020, officials at Norfolk District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are w...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 10 months ago
Leaders Sign Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Design Agreement
The Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management project just got another boost from city officials and the...Posted: 10 months ago
-
Posted: 11 months ago
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Wins Sandbridge Contract
Although not even officially summer, the city of Virginia Beach and the Army Corps’ Norfolk Di...Posted: 11 months ago