TSHD Anchorage sea trials

Barkmeijer Shipyards has just released this beautiful photo from the sea trials of the 3000m³ trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Anchorage.

Image source: Barkmeijer

This dredger is equipped with a smart diesel-electric system, developed in close collaboration between Barkmeijer Shipyards and D&A Electric, that efficiently regulates the energy supply for sailing, dredging and unloading the ship.

This dredger, launched in January 2020, has a length of 105.90 meters, 15.85 meters wide and a draft of 6.94 meters with ample accommodation on board for 14 crew members.

It was developed in the Netherlands and built in collaboration with Dutch suppliers, mainly from the north of the Netherlands.

The design and construction of the dredger, build number 347, was undertaken by Barkmeijer Shipyards in Stroobos, part of the Thecla Bodewes Shipyards Group.