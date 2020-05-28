TSHD Schenge almost ready for sea trials

Holland Shipyards Group has successfully tested the dredging system on board the trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Schenge for the first time.

As the company reported, with this proof the Schenge is now almost ready for her sea trials.

Both the engineering and production of the dredging system was done inhouse by Holland Shipyards Group and TV Dredging BV.

Last year, Holland Shipyards Group was selected by Faasse Dredging for the conversion of a general cargo vessel to a hopper dredger.

Faasse announced earlier that this conversion is in line with their expansion plans, and will aid in the consolidation of its position in the raw materials market.

After her completion and delivery later this year, the vessel will be deployed for sand extraction in the North Sea.