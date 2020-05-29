Dharanboodhoo works kick off

Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) has just released the latest update on the F. Dharanboodhoo’s harbor upgrade project, saying that the equipment for the works was mobilized earlier this week.

The scope of works of the project includes, but is not limited to, a detail design of the harbor; detail surveys including bathymetry of basin and channel and bathymetry of potential harbor expansion area.

Work also involves elevation profiling from the harbour area to the island vegetation line; scaled aerial photography of the entire island and harbor area and carrying out an EIA.

This project, awarded to MTCC in December 2019, aims to upgrade the existing harbor at F.Dharaboodhoo for easy and safe access to island and for additional berthing space for large number of vessels.

