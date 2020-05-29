Sanctuary Cove Marina dredging wraps up

Australasian Marine Associates (AMA) has just completed the dredging works within Sanctuary Cove Marina for Mulpha Australia Limited, as part of their multimillion dollar marina upgrade incorporating a super-yacht facility.

AMA was commissioned from project inception to design and implement the environmental surveys in accordance with permit requirements.

The works included dredging and disposal of approximately 40,000m3 dredge material using a combination of auger and backhoe dredging.

According to Mulpha CEO Greg Shaw, the marina expansion forms part on an ongoing long-term investment program to continue to enhance Sanctuary Cove facilities for the benefit all stakeholders including guests, residents and tenants.

“Extending the marina facilities will attract a new superyacht market to the destination.”

Stage two is due for completion in June 2020 and covered berths are expected over the Summer.