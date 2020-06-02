Protecting Holloways Beach

Two 30-metre rock groynes will be constructed at Holloways Beach, Cairns, in the following months to provide long-term protection of the foreshore, reports Cairns Regional Council.

Works are expected to get underway July/August 2020. This will involve transporting rock to each location in Holloways Beach from the Redlynch Quarry.

Sand erosion has been an ongoing concern at Holloways Beach, with various beach nourishment campaigns initiated over the years due to ongoing sand loss along the beach.

The most recent campaign, in 2016, involved pumping approximately 30,000 cubic metres of sand onto the beach at of cost of $640,000. This sand was washed away in a very short period of weeks.

Council has approved the $2 million construction of two groynes, at the end of Oleander St and Pandanus St, which will maximize the benefits of future beach nourishment programs by reducing the amount of sand being washed away.

The groynes will not be located directly in front of residential properties minimizing visual impacts, said the council.

