Hall Contracting expands its dredging fleet

Australian dredging and civil construction company Hall Contracting has added a new $1.5 million amphibious dredger to its fleet of equipment.
Commenting the latest news, Hall Contracting CEO Cameron Hall said that the dredge – christened Maroochy River – was one of two in the company’s fleet with the capabilities to operate both on land and in water.
“What sets these dredges apart is their highly mobile and compact design, which enables us to undertake a range of shallow water projects in confined locations that traditionally would have been challenging to access,” Mr Hall said.
“Both the Maroochy River and its sister dredger, Mooloolah River, are self-propelled and as such, can move themselves from a trailer to a designated work area as well as around a job site, which is not possible with most other dredges.”
Mr Hall also added that the company had elected to name the vessels after Sunshine Coast waterways in a nod to the business’ long history in the region.
Hall had already begun putting Maroochy River through her paces, with the dredger having spent a week in Redland Bay removing sediment from the Weinam Creek Water Taxi Terminal.
