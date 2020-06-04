Kellogg Beach to get new sand
The Port of San Diego is about to begin a beach replenishment project at Kellogg Beach.
The project is anticipated to kick off sometime next week, and most of the work is anticipated to be completed by July.
According to the port, replenishing the sand will enhance the experience for visitors and help protect the coastline from high levels of natural erosion by maintaining or improving the current slope of the beach to the water.
The Kellogg Beach Sand Replenishment Project is budgeted as part of the Port’s 2019-2020 Major Maintenance Program.
De La Fuente Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract for the project at the Board of Port Commissioners meeting in April.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 8 days ago
New sand arrives at Rowes Bay beach
Rowes Bay beach in Townsville will be replenished using sand from the mouth of the Ross River as par...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Lincolnshire beach scheme set for June
The Environment Agency has just announced that a major annual scheme to replenish Lincolnshire’s bea...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
West Beach Gets New Sand
Urgent sand replenishment works are now underway to restore the beach near Rockingham Street at West...Posted: about 1 month ago
-
Posted: about 1 month ago
New Sand Arrives on Wyomi Beach
Kingston District Council, South Australia, said in their latest release that they have been success...Posted: about 1 month ago