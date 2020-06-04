Kellogg Beach to get new sand

The Port of San Diego is about to begin a beach replenishment project at Kellogg Beach.

The project is anticipated to kick off sometime next week, and most of the work is anticipated to be completed by July.

According to the port, replenishing the sand will enhance the experience for visitors and help protect the coastline from high levels of natural erosion by maintaining or improving the current slope of the beach to the water.

The Kellogg Beach Sand Replenishment Project is budgeted as part of the Port’s 2019-2020 Major Maintenance Program.

De La Fuente Construction, Inc. was awarded the contract for the project at the Board of Port Commissioners meeting in April.