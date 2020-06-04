Stonecutters Island dredging update

With immediate effect and for a period of approximately 4 months, dredging operations will be carried out at West Kowloon Refuse Transfer Station, Stonecutters Island, the Marine Department of the Hong Kong Government informs.
The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter and one tugboat, one split hopper barge and one work boat will assist in the works.
A working area of approximately 15 metres around the lighter will be established, the department stated.
Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 months ago
Hopper Dredge Ellis Island Arrives in Carteret County
As scheduled one the largest hopper dredges in the United States, the Ellis Island has arrived in Ca...Posted: 2 months ago
-
Posted: 3 months ago
Mahanadi River Mouth Dredging Completed
Chairman of the Paradip Port Trust, Shri Rinkesh Roy, announced today the completion of dredging ope...Posted: 3 months ago
-
Posted: 4 months ago
Kwai Tsing Dredging Continues
The Hong Kong Marine Department (MARDEP) has just released the latest update on the dredging operati...Posted: 4 months ago
-
Posted: 5 months ago
IHC Reservoir Dredging Update
Royal IHC has just released another update from the reservoir dredging pilot scheme in India, saying...Posted: 5 months ago