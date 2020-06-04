Stonecutters Island dredging update

With immediate effect and for a period of approximately 4 months, dredging operations will be carried out at West Kowloon Refuse Transfer Station, Stonecutters Island, the Marine Department of the Hong Kong Government informs.

The works will be carried out by one derrick lighter and one tugboat, one split hopper barge and one work boat will assist in the works.

A working area of approximately 15 metres around the lighter will be established, the department stated.

Vessels engaged in the operations will display signals as prescribed in international and local regulations.