Transforming the face of Tarragona Port

Work on the new Balears Wharf is entering a decisive phase and over the next 14 months it will transform the face of the Spanish Port of Tarragona.

Under the development plan, the new Balears Wharf will be completed at a cost of more than €27m euros to enable the handling of the largest cruise ships.

Once in operation, it will double capacity providing a 700m mooring line designed for handling ships on either side (240 and 460m).

The first phase will involve the installation of a floating dock. Caisson technology will aim to reduce the project’s environmental impact and shorten its execution time.

In phase two, the seabed will be dredged and leveled out, while the third phase will see the breakwater material laid, followed by leveling for placement of 11 caissons when filled.

After completion of the southern breakwater, the wharf will be filled with rubble using a suction dredger with a cutter that will extract material from the seabed.



