MPW to build new dredger for Mike Hooks

Mobile Pulley Works (MPW) was recently awarded the Capital Improvements Contract by Mike Hooks, LLC for the design and construction of the 27-inch Cutter Suction Dredge (CSD).

To improve efficiency and promote innovation within the industry, Hooks will be adding a new, state-of-the-art, 27-inch Cutter Suction Dredge to the existing 4 dredge fleet.

Image source: Mike Hooks

The new CSD is being designed to the latest industry standards to maximize safety, comfort, and efficiency.

The dredge will house on-board crew accommodations to provide comfort and convenience for personnel while they are on shift.

The new accommodations and lever-room will be constructed on vibration mounts to reduce fatigue caused by harmonic vibrations and noise levels.

The design process will take all environmental considerations into account and will use a “Green Passport,” as conceived by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), to track and inventory all materials used in the construction of the new vessel.

The new CSD will be compliant with the latest requirements and regulations from the Coast Guard and the US Army Corps of Engineers- including the implementation of a Dredging Quality Management (DQM) program.

Mike Hooks and MPW are also working closely together to overhaul many of the key components for Hooks’ existing dredges.

Some of these new components will include all-new, wear-resistant dredge pumps that provide an efficiency of up to 90%, rebuilding and replacing worn ladders as well as the drives to pumps and cutters.

MPW has also been contracted to deliver ball joints, pontoons, and pipeline to provide additional support to Hooks’ existing and future dredging operations.