Southern Shores beach plan on display
- Infrastructure
The Southern Shores Town Council, NC, is now taking public input later this month on whether or not to move forward with a beach nourishment project in 2022.
A public hearing on the project is scheduled for June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m in the Pitts Center located at 5377 N. Virginia Dare Trail.
The potential project may be funded through tax assessments which may include Municipal Service Districts and/or a town-wide assessment that could potentially range from an additional $100 to around $3,000 to tax bills, depending on the value and location of property, and its proximity to the ocean.
The meeting recording will be posted on the town website as soon as possible following the meeting.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 7 months ago
Topsail Beach Contract for Weeks Marine, Works Set for December
The Town of Topsail Beach, North Carolina, awarded their channel dredging and beach nourishment proj...Posted: 7 months ago
-
Posted: 8 months ago
$18 Million Funding for North Carolina Beaches
FEMA and the state of North Carolina are announcing more than $18 million to reimburse expenses rest...Posted: 8 months ago
-
Posted: 10 months ago
Nags Head Beach Nourishment Operations on Track
The beach nourishment operations have passed Jennette’s Pier and are now progressing south nea...Posted: 10 months ago
-
Posted: 11 months ago
Nags Head Beach Nourishment Continues
Due to a leak in the submerged pipe through which sand is pumped from offshore onto the beach, nouri...Posted: 11 months ago