Southern Shores beach plan on display

The Southern Shores Town Council, NC, is now taking public input later this month on whether or not to move forward with a beach nourishment project in 2022.

Image source: USACE

A public hearing on the project is scheduled for June 16, 2020 at 9:00 a.m in the Pitts Center located at 5377 N. Virginia Dare Trail.

The potential project may be funded through tax assessments which may include Municipal Service Districts and/or a town-wide assessment that could potentially range from an additional $100 to around $3,000 to tax bills, depending on the value and location of property, and its proximity to the ocean.

The meeting recording will be posted on the town website as soon as possible following the meeting.

