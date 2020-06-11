Hopper dredger Schenge ready for paint job

Trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Schenge is only one step away from entering the service.

Last year, Holland Shipyards Group was selected by Faasse Dredging for the conversion of a general cargo vessel to a hopper dredger.

In late May, the shipyard successfully tested the dredging system on board the TSHD Schenge for the first time.

Both the engineering and production of the dredging system was done inhouse by Holland Shipyards Group and TV Dredging BV.

This week the dredger left Holland Shipyards yard to have her final coating applied in drydock.

As the shipyard reported, after this brief stopover she will officially enter operations.

“As Holland Shipyards Group we are looking back on an excellent cooperation with Faasse Dredging and we are very proud to deliver this dredging project to the market,” the company said.

After her delivery later this month, the vessel will be deployed for sand extraction in the North Sea.