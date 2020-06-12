Calumet dredging moves forward
- Infrastructure
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, has just released this beautiful photo from the Calumet Harbor and River, Chicago, maintenance dredging program.
The contractor, Luedtke Engineering Company of Frankfort, Michigan, started dredging on June 3 and will continue through this September.
The main goal of the project is to mechanically dredge up to 77,000 cubic yards of sediment primarily from the Calumet River, and place the dredged sediment into the Chicago Area Confined Disposal Facility.
The federal navigation channels in the Chicago Area Waterway System are a vital part of the local and regional economy.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regularly performs maintenance dredging to ensure sufficient depths for safe and efficient navigation within Calumet Harbor and River.
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 3 days ago
New contracts for Inland Dredging
Memphis District Corps of Engineers Harbor Dredging Project Delivery Team has awarded a contract for...Posted: 3 days ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
J.E. McAmis to dredge Columbia River
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) has received application for 401 Water Quality ...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 8 days ago
Baltimore maintenance dredging video
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. is on location at Baltimore Harbor for annual maintenance dredging...Posted: 8 days ago
-
Posted: 22 days ago
USACE to Build DMMA in Martin County
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District has opened public comment on the Draft Envir...Posted: 22 days ago