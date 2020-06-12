Calumet dredging moves forward

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, has just released this beautiful photo from the Calumet Harbor and River, Chicago, maintenance dredging program.

Image source: USACE

The contractor, Luedtke Engineering Company of Frankfort, Michigan, started dredging on June 3 and will continue through this September.

The main goal of the project is to mechanically dredge up to 77,000 cubic yards of sediment primarily from the Calumet River, and place the dredged sediment into the Chicago Area Confined Disposal Facility.

The federal navigation channels in the Chicago Area Waterway System are a vital part of the local and regional economy.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers regularly performs maintenance dredging to ensure sufficient depths for safe and efficient navigation within Calumet Harbor and River.