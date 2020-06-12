Portsea Island works continue
Mackley has overcome supply issues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure continued progress on the latest phase of a scheme which will reduce the risk of coastal flooding for more than 4,500 homes and businesses on Portsea Island.
The £58m North Portsea Island Coastal Defence Scheme, which is being delivered by the Eastern Solent Coastal Partnership on behalf of Portsmouth City Council, is being completed in five phases.
The works comprise the installation of a 2km sea defence wall, the construction of an embankment and raising the access road.
The start of the works to the seawall has now been delayed until April next year with the overall project completion set for 2023. Mackley will continue to work at the Kendall’s Wharf section until the end of August this year.
Mackley previously worked on Portsea Island to deliver the first phase of coastal defenses at Anchorage Park in 2015, which enhanced protection to the area and vastly improved public areas through effective landscaping.
