Managing Dorset coastline
- Infrastructure
A new coastal partnership has been established between BCP Council and Dorset Council.
The Dorset Coastal Engineering Partnership will provide an effective and coordinated approach in the delivery of schemes to help protect residents and communities from coastal flooding and erosion.
As well as designing and delivering large government funded projects, the main functions of the new partnership will be to set long term strategies for managing the shoreline, maintain coastal assets and influence the industry through sound research and innovative techniques.
Councillor Dr Felicity Rice, Portfolio Holder for Environment & Climate Change, BCP Council said: “Working together as one strong team to manage coastal erosion risk right across Dorset is great progress. By pooling our knowledge, expertise and resources, we have increased our resilience to deliver significant flood and coast protection schemes to look after our local communities. This will mean that we are better prepared to meet the significant challenges created by the climate crisis, including sea level rise and more frequent extreme storm events.”
The Partnership will work closely with the Wessex Regional Flood and Coastal Committee (WRFCC). They will consider the co-ordination of proposed schemes and how the costs and benefits of any investment can be spread between geographical areas, communities and sectors.
