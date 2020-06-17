Port of Apollo Bay dredging wraps up

Colac Otway Shire recently engaged Maritime Constructions to complete a dredging scope at the Port of Apollo Bay comprising removal of 55,000m3.

With limited delays and complications, the team were able to remove significantly more volume – 72,400m3 of material – within the available shire budget.

“Siltation of harbor had been identified as the most significant issue for Port users and stakeholders impacting the continuing viability of the Port,” Colac Otway Shire Mayor Cr Jason Schram said.

“There was an increasing risk for boats entering the harbour and the potential for our commercial fishing industry to be affected by the build-up of sand at the Port.”

The Department of Transport’s $1.05-million investment in the dredging project will provide massive long term benefits for the community, their fishing industry and the tourism industry, concluded Schram.