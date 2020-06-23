Anna Maria Island beach renourishment on the way

Preparations for the Anna Maria Island’s beach renourishment project are currently underway, Manatee County said in their latest announcement.

In the following days, Marinex Construction – a contractor for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) – will begin an extensive beachfill project to restock a 5.5-mile stretch of beach on Anna Maria Island from northern Holmes Beach to the southern end of Coquina Beach at Longboat Pass.

Crews began mobilizing equipment this week for the project, which is scheduled to begin during the first week of July.

Under their official plan, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will be conducting two phases of beach renourishment projects on Anna Maria Island.

The first phase, the Central Beach Project, will take place along the beaches between 78th Street North on Holmes Beach to approximately 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach.

The second phase, the Coquina Beach Project, will take place at 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach and continue south to Longboat Key.

To date, the County has participated in six beach nourishment projects. Approximately 5.9 million cubic yards of sand from offshore borrow areas have been placed as a result of the County’s and USACE’s beach preservation efforts.