Maafushi land reclamation wraps up

Land reclamation component of K. Maafushi Land Reclamation & Shore Protection project is now officially complete, Maldives Transport and Contracting Company (MTCC) reports.

According to MTCC, 25 hectares of new land were reclaimed under this project.

The first rock boulder barge needed for shore protection works is set to arrive on June 25, 2020.

The reclamation concept is a detached separate island connected to the main island via a causeway. The proposed reclamation design is based on introducing more beach areas during reclamation and to bring a solution to the high demand of residential plots on the island.

The value of the contract is estimated at $6.5 million.

The project was awarded to MTCC by the the Ministry of Planning, Housing and Infrastructure on August 27, 2019, and is a key electoral pledge to the people of Maafushi, said the company.