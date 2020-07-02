LaSalle Park seawall contract awarded

The USACE Buffalo District awarded a $6.11 million contract to Cold Spring Construction Company, from Akron, NY, on June 25 to repair over 1,300 feet of seawall, which has deteriorated over time due to Lake Erie ice and wave action, at the northern section of LaSalle Park, Buffalo, NY.
“This project is critical to protect the Colonel F.G. Ward Pumping Station, which is the primary source of drinking water for over 600,000 Buffalo residents,” said Lt. Col. Jason Toth, Buffalo District’s commander. “We’re looking forward to closely working with the City of Buffalo to help achieve the future vision of LaSalle Park.”
The project will not only protect the pumping station, but it also helps protect LaSalle Park’s infrastructure from flooding, said USACE.
The project is being conducted in partnership with the non-federal sponsor, the City of Buffalo, and had been cost shared through the feasibility and design phases totaling $1.1 million.
According to USACE, the scheme is being closely coordinated with the $50 million Imagine LaSalle Park.
Construction is scheduled to begin mid-September.
Photo: Andy Kornacki, USACE
