Mobile Bar Channel dredging about to begin

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile District announced today that beginning the week of July 5, 2020, the District will commence dredging operations on the Mobile Bar Channel.
The dredge vessel Robert M. White will conduct the operations, reported the Army Corps.
Approximately 800,000 to 1,200,000 cubic yards of sand will be dredged from the Mobile Bar Channel, and placed in the Sand Island Beneficial Use Area (SIBUA) Northwest Expansion west of the channel.
The depth of sand placement will range from approximately 8 to 18 feet.
The dredge will utilize floating and submerged pipeline dredging material between Buoy 3 and Buoy 11. Navigation interests should exercise extreme caution when transiting the area, USACE added in the release.
The dredging activities are expected to continue through early September, 2020.
Photo: Manson Construction
