Port of Brisbane dredging kicks off

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane has officially commenced maintenance dredging of the Port of Brisbane, the Department of Transport and Main Roads – Maritime Safety Queensland reports.

Initial works will be conducted from the Entrance Beacons to the upstream end of Hamilton Reach.

According to the official announcement, some maintenance works in the Bay Channels will also be conducted.

The dredging program is expected to extend for a period of 8 weeks.

The majority of the dredged material will be placed at the Mud Island Spoil Ground, or pumped ashore to the Fisherman Island Reclaimation area via a floating pipeline.

Mariners should navigate with caution and maintain an appropriate speed and distance off, when operating near the dredger, said the Department.