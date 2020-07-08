The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane has officially commenced maintenance dredging of the Port of Brisbane, the Department of Transport and Main Roads – Maritime Safety Queensland reports.
Initial works will be conducted from the Entrance Beacons to the upstream end of Hamilton Reach.
According to the official announcement, some maintenance works in the Bay Channels will also be conducted.
The dredging program is expected to extend for a period of 8 weeks.
The majority of the dredged material will be placed at the Mud Island Spoil Ground, or pumped ashore to the Fisherman Island Reclaimation area via a floating pipeline.
Mariners should navigate with caution and maintain an appropriate speed and distance off, when operating near the dredger, said the Department.
Photo: North Queensland Bulk Ports Corporation
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Tips for recruiting technical talent in offshore energy
The labor market is on lockdown since the start of the corona crisis, however the first signs of cha...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 2 hours ago
Sea Isle City beachfill project underway
The beaches from 39th Street to JFK Boulevard are closed today for dredging, the City of Sea Isle re...Posted: 2 hours ago
-
Posted: 4 hours ago
Myall River dredging on schedule
MidCoast Council, NSW, Australia, has just announced that their dredging operations in the Lower Mya...Posted: 4 hours ago
-
Posted: 5 hours ago
Port of Brisbane dredging kicks off
The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Brisbane has officially commenced maintenance dredging of...Posted: 5 hours ago