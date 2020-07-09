Litchfield Beach nourishment plan on display

An application has been submitted to the Department of the Army and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control by the Peninsula Property Owners Association for a permit to conduct beach nourishment along the south end of Litchfield Beach, SC.
The proposed project is a revision of the plan previously advertised on April 14, 2020.
In detail, the revised plan consists of the placement of up to 450,000 cubic yards of beach compatible sand along approximately 3,600 (lf) of shoreline.
The proposed project consists of beach restoration via additions of beach quality sand trucked to the beach in multiple events over a five-year period.
The work will be accomplished by heavy machinery (bulldozers) shaping the fill on the beach.
The applicant further stated that any work in waters of the United States, if authorized, would be performed outside of sea turtle nesting season (construction from 1 November to 31 March).
Photo: City of North Myrtle Beach
