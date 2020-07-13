New sand for Anna Maria Island beaches

A major beach renourishment project started last week on Anna Maria Island, Manatee County, Florida Government, said in their latest announcement.

Image source: Marinex

Fresh white sand just offshore will be delivered to the Island from 78th Street North on Holmes Beach to 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach.

The work should be done by mid-November.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) awarded the project to Marinex Construction, Inc. on April 10, 2020.

The 2020 construction event combines two projects on Anna Maria Island: the Anna Maria Island Shore Protection Project and the Coquina Beach Nourishment Project.

The first phase, the Central Beach Project, will take place along the beaches between 78th Street North on Holmes Beach to approximately 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach.

The second phase, the Coquina Beach Project, will take place at 5th Street South in Bradenton Beach and continue south to Longboat Key.