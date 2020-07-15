Maradhoo breakwater scheme nears end

Work on the S. Maradhoo Harbor breakwater reconstruction scheme is nearing its completion, with overall 92% project progress, the Maldives Transport and Contracting Company Plc (MTCC) reports.

“Revetment works for the project are currently ongoing, with 65% completion. We also completed paving works of 1,975 sqm needed for the project in June 2020,” the company stated.

The S. Maradhoo harbor breakwater reconstruction project consists of the removal of existing rock boulder breakwater; dredging operations of 18,873cbm; construction of a 340m revetment; a 419m quay wall and bridge construction.

The estimated value of the project is $1.6 million.

The project was awarded to MTCC on June 30, 2019 with subsequent mobilization of equipment undertaken on November 3, 2019.

