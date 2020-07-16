Ryba Marine bags Maumee Bay contract

Ryba Marine and Constriction recently won a $2.1 million contract from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo Distric to conduct dredging of the federal navigation channel in Maumee Bay, Ohio.

The contract calls for dredged material to be placed in a contractor furnished location, different from last year’s dredging cycle when material was placed at an open lake site.

“I am pleased that the Toledo Harbor will be dredged this fall, which will provide for safe navigation while still protecting the water quality and health of Lake Erie,” said U.S Senator Portman.

“Regular dredging of Maumee Bay is absolutely vital to the functioning of our port and our economy,” said U.S. Representative Marcy Kaptur. “I am pleased that open lake disposal of the dredged materials will not be carried out this year, instead moving to a more environmentally sustainable solution.”

“Maintaining the Toledo Harbor requires the Army Corps of Engineers to annually remove one million tons of sediment from the navigational channel, and finding an alternative location for the sediment required extensive collaboration between Ohio, the Corps, and the Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority,” said Governor of Ohio, Mike DeWine.

The Toledo-Lucas County Port Authority is happy to report that through the collaborative efforts and financial support of state, federal and local stakeholders, that we will be ready to accept all the dredge material into the upland placement facility in 2020 and no material will be placed into the open waters of Lake Erie,” said Vice President of Business Development, Joseph Cappel.

The Maumee Bay contract was awarded on July 1, 2020 with dredging anticipated to commence in September.

The dredging will take place from the Maumee River mouth, extending out into the Maumee Bay navigation channel, and will result in the removal of approximately 400,000 cubic yards of material.