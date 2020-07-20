TSHD Charlock at Royal Niestern Sander shipyard

The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock, owned by Van den Herik, visited the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard last week.

The dredger is one of their returning customers due to good experiences with Niestern Sander.

Image source: Niestern Sander

“They’ve always been very positive about being able to plan quickly with the yard. Now the dredger is here for the installation of an underwater pump on the squeegee,” said the shipyard.

“Time was running out on this job, luckily we made it.”

The TSHD arrived at the shipyard on Monday afternoon and by Friday she was ready for a new dredging job.

