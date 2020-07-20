The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock, owned by Van den Herik, visited the Royal Niestern Sander shipyard last week.
The dredger is one of their returning customers due to good experiences with Niestern Sander.
“They’ve always been very positive about being able to plan quickly with the yard. Now the dredger is here for the installation of an underwater pump on the squeegee,” said the shipyard.
“Time was running out on this job, luckily we made it.”
The TSHD arrived at the shipyard on Monday afternoon and by Friday she was ready for a new dredging job.
Photo: Niestern Sander
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 17 hours ago
Chesapeake & Delaware Canal deal for GLDD
Great Lakes Dredge and Dock Company (GLDD) from Oak Brook, Illinois, has won an $8.8 million firm-fi...Posted: 17 hours ago
-
Posted: 20 hours ago
TSHD Charlock at Royal Niestern Sander shipyard
The trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Charlock, owned by Van den Herik, visited the Royal Niest...Posted: 20 hours ago
-
Posted: 20 hours ago
The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter rescheduled for March 16-18
The 2021 WEDA Midwest Chapter meeting has been rescheduled until March 16-18, 2021 in Green Bay, WI ...Posted: 20 hours ago
-
Posted: 20 hours ago
All set for Eyemouth Harbour dredging
Eyemouth Harbour Trust, Scotland, has just announced the beginning of dredging operations in the har...Posted: 20 hours ago