Whitsunday Regional Council has just released the latest update on the Shute Harbor Restoration Project.
According to the announcement, there are major works currently occurring along the seawall to install 9800m2 of geofabric underwater below the rock wall.
In order to fit between the 58 piles for the new wharf, panels of geofabric are being stitched together underwater by divers.
Placing rock over the geofabric from the shore line outwards will ensure the long-term stability of the shoreline, and this innovative solution benefits both the construction project and the environment.
The restoration project is expected to be completed by mid-2021, weather permitting.
Photo: Whitsunday Regional Council
List of related news articles
-
Posted: 6 hours ago
Milestone for Terneuzen lock project
The excavation of the construction pits of the new locks in Terneuzen is proceeding well, reports MP...Posted: 6 hours ago
-
Posted: 7 hours ago
Lincolnshire beaches get new sand
The Environment Agency’s annual flood defence work to protect thousands of coastal properties from f...Posted: 7 hours ago
-
Posted: 8 hours ago
Portage Canal dredging set for fall 2020
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources will start construction later this summer or early fal...Posted: 8 hours ago
-
Posted: 9 hours ago
Shute Harbor restoration update
Whitsunday Regional Council has just released the latest update on the Shute Harbor Restoration Proj...Posted: 9 hours ago