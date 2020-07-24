Shute Harbor restoration update

Whitsunday Regional Council has just released the latest update on the Shute Harbor Restoration Project.

According to the announcement, there are major works currently occurring along the seawall to install 9800m2 of geofabric underwater below the rock wall.

In order to fit between the 58 piles for the new wharf, panels of geofabric are being stitched together underwater by divers.

Placing rock over the geofabric from the shore line outwards will ensure the long-term stability of the shoreline, and this innovative solution benefits both the construction project and the environment.

The restoration project is expected to be completed by mid-2021, weather permitting.