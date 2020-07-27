TSHD Ecodelta at Niestern Sander yard

The LNG trailing suction hopper dredger (TSHD) Ecodelta, owned by Bagger- en Aannemingsmaatschappij Van der Kamp B.V. from Zwolle, visited the Niestern Sander yard last week.

According to the Niestern’s latest announcement, this is not the first time for the dredger to visit the shipyard.

She was built in 2018 together with Barkmeijer Stroobos.

The dredger is now back at the shipyard for the repair of two minor skin damages on the rear on port side. In addition, several small jobs are being carried out.

The Ecodelta has five LNG engines and four electric motors.

The double-walled stainless steel tank holds 325 m3 (130 tons) of liquefied natural gas. The ship is 134.1 meters in length, 21.4 meters in width and has a maximum dredging depth of 45 meters.

The TSHD is expected to leave the yard in two weeks.

