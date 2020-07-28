Port Geographe coastal management options available

A technical review of the performance of the reconfigured coastline at Port Geographe has recommended changes to current wrack dispersion and sand bypassing programs plus further investigation of options to address ongoing sea wrack accumulation and erosion issues, the WA Department of Transport reports.

A total of 10 recommendations have been outlined in a report, of which 5 have been released for community comment today.

The Department of Transport in partnership with the City of Busselton established a technical working group in February 2020 following a commitment in late 2019 to assess the performance of the reconfigured structures and recommend actions to further improve performance.

Assessment of 34 improvement ideas for the Western Beach, Wonnerup Beach, the marina entrance channel and lagoon included four community submissions.

Key recommendations include:

Trial of wrack pushing (with machinery) on the Western Beach earlier in winter prior to suitable winter storms (from July) to assist the natural flow, reduce accumulation and potentially reduce the amount of wrack entering the entrance channel; To improve access to the Western Beach, investigate an alternative approach with different measures to the Environmental Monitoring and Management Plan; Investigation of low-profile groynes on Western Beach to reduce local sand erosion; Trial the redistribution of excess sand accumulated in the near shore water from the western end of the Port Geographe Coastal Management Area by dredging or trucking to Wonnerup Beach; Reuse of the small volume of clean dredged sand accumulated at offshore disposal area to replace sand at Wonnerup.

DoT Director of Coastal Facilities, Donna West, said that while five recommendations have been prioritized and community feedback sought to develop a program of works for the next two years,10 of the 34 ideas assessed had been recommended.

“There has been a long history of community involvement at Port Geographe and responses to a specially developed online survey about the recommendations will be carefully considered,” Ms West said.

“Residents and the broader community are encouraged to participate and have their say by Sunday 23 August 2020.”