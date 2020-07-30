New sand arrives at Lido Key beaches

Work is now underway to place sand on Lido Key near Sarasota on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville District, said in their latest release.
Contractors working for the USACE’s Jacksonville District mobilized earlier this month to begin restoration of the shoreline to reduce risks from future coastal storms.
Sand placement is expected to continue on the 1.6 mile section of beach through the end of October, according to USACE.
Beginning in November, the contractor will begin groin placement at the Big Pass end of Lido Key to reinforce coastal resilience.
That segment of the project is planned for completion May 2021, said USACE.
Under the official plan, two rubble mound groins will be constructed at the south end of Lido Key. They will consist of uniform 2-ton armor stones, placed on 12-inch-thick marine mattress foundation mats on geotextile fabric.
Project work also includes, but is not limited to, beach tilling, construction/vibration control and monitoring, turbidity monitoring, environmental species monitoring, beach fill remediation and incidental related work.
Photo: USACE
