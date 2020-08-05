Gold Coast beaches receive boost ahead of summer

Enough sand to fill 16 Olympic sized swimming pools will be pumped from Tallebudgera Creek to Burleigh Heads over the next two months as part of the City of Gold Coast’s coastal management program.

The annual ‘beach boost’ dredging program started today and forms part of a $35 million body of coastal management works undertaken by the City over the last three years.

Mayor Tom Tate inspected the beach nourishment operation today at Burleigh Heads.

“Over the next two months, approximately 40,000 cubic metres of sand will be pumped from Tallebudgera Creek to replenish Burleigh Beach,” he said.

“These important works help protect community infrastructure from coastal erosion, and also keep our coastline looking beautiful.

“The City allocates $1 million for sand nourishment works to take place every year to ensure our beaches are in great condition for summer.

“It’s been a difficult year for tourism, so it is as important as ever for the Gold Coast to be looking its best as we welcome visitors back to the region.”

At the completion of the Tallebudgera Creek dredging, the dredge will move onto Currumbin Creek where about 30,000 cubic metres of sand will be pumped onto southern Palm Beach.

The project is expected to be completed mid-September 2020.

It is part of a larger program of coastal management work to ensure the city’s 52km of coastline from Coolangatta to South Stradbroke remain in the best condition possible.